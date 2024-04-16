العالم اليوم - أسهم اليابان تهبط لأدنى مستوى في 8 أسابيع

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أسهم اليابان تهبط لأدنى مستوى في 8 أسابيع من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 16 أبريل 2024 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.