العالم اليوم - "الاستثمارات الوطنية" تقر توزيع أرباح بنسبة 15% من رأس المال

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "الاستثمارات الوطنية" تقر توزيع أرباح بنسبة 15% من رأس المال من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 5 مايو 2024 03:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.