العالم اليوم - إسرائيل تهدد بـ"احتلال مناطق واسعة" جنوبي لبنان

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إسرائيل تهدد بـ"احتلال مناطق واسعة" جنوبي لبنان من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 30 أبريل 2024 08:18 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.