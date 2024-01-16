العالم اليوم - قرض جديد لمصر بـ250 مليون دولار لشراء الوقود والسلع الزراعية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر قرض جديد لمصر بـ250 مليون دولار لشراء الوقود والسلع الزراعية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 16 يناير 2024 02:23 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.