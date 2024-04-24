العالم اليوم - بسبب 2.4 مليون يورو.. "فيفا" يوقف الزمالك عن القيد

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بسبب 2.4 مليون يورو.. "فيفا" يوقف الزمالك عن القيد من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 24 أبريل 2024 08:18 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.