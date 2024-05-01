العالم اليوم - الأمم المتحدة: حجم الدمار في غزة أكبر من أوكرانيا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الأمم المتحدة: حجم الدمار في غزة أكبر من أوكرانيا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 1 مايو 2024 04:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.