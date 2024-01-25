العالم اليوم - فيديو.. اندلاع حريق هائل بمستشفى غاندي في طهران

انتم الان تتابعون خبر فيديو.. اندلاع حريق هائل بمستشفى غاندي في طهران من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 25 يناير 2024 07:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.