العالم اليوم - جيش إسرائيل يعترف لأول مرة بـ "إغراق" بعض أنفاق حماس بالمياه

انتم الان تتابعون خبر جيش إسرائيل يعترف لأول مرة بـ "إغراق" بعض أنفاق حماس بالمياه من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 30 يناير 2024 07:30 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.