العالم اليوم - هيئة البث: نتنياهو أمر بوقف القتال بين مراحل الصفقة المقترحة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر هيئة البث: نتنياهو أمر بوقف القتال بين مراحل الصفقة المقترحة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 7 فبراير 2024 02:26 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.