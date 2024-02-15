العالم اليوم - 313 مليون دولار أرباح "ألبا" البحرينية في 2023.. هبوط بـ 72%

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 313 مليون دولار أرباح "ألبا" البحرينية في 2023.. هبوط بـ 72% من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 15 فبراير 2024 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.