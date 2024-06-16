العالم اليوم - هنية: رد حماس يتوافق مع مبادئ مقترح بايدن للتهدئة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر هنية: رد حماس يتوافق مع مبادئ مقترح بايدن للتهدئة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 16 يونيو 2024 11:26 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.