العالم اليوم - الأونروا: عمليات "النهب" تعرقل إيصال المساعدات في غزة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الأونروا: عمليات "النهب" تعرقل إيصال المساعدات في غزة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 24 يونيو 2024 03:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.