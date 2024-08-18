العالم اليوم - خبراء: إيران قد تعلن نفسها قوة نووية بحلول نهاية العام

انتم الان تتابعون خبر خبراء: إيران قد تعلن نفسها قوة نووية بحلول نهاية العام من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 18 أغسطس 2024 06:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.