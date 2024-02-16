العالم اليوم - المؤشر "ستوكس 600" الأوروبي يرتفع إلى أعلى مستوى في عامين

انتم الان تتابعون خبر المؤشر "ستوكس 600" الأوروبي يرتفع إلى أعلى مستوى في عامين من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 16 فبراير 2024 09:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.