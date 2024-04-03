العالم اليوم - عقود خام برنت تصعد باتجاه 90 دولارا مع تزايد مخاطر الإمداد

انتم الان تتابعون خبر عقود خام برنت تصعد باتجاه 90 دولارا مع تزايد مخاطر الإمداد من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 3 أبريل 2024 03:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.