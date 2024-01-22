العالم اليوم - "سابك" تستثمر 6.4 مليار دولار في مجمع للبتروكيماويات بالصين

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "سابك" تستثمر 6.4 مليار دولار في مجمع للبتروكيماويات بالصين من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 22 يناير 2024 08:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.