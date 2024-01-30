العالم اليوم - مأزق عمران خان.. حكم بالسجن 10 أعوام بسبب "أسرار الدولة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مأزق عمران خان.. حكم بالسجن 10 أعوام بسبب "أسرار الدولة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 30 يناير 2024 11:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.