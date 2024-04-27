العالم اليوم - شرطة برلين تزيل مخيم اعتصام مؤيد للفلسطينيين قرب البرلمان

انتم الان تتابعون خبر شرطة برلين تزيل مخيم اعتصام مؤيد للفلسطينيين قرب البرلمان من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 27 أبريل 2024 02:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.