العالم اليوم - بالفيديو.. إسرائيليون يمنعون دخول المساعدات لغزة لخامس يوم

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بالفيديو.. إسرائيليون يمنعون دخول المساعدات لغزة لخامس يوم من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 28 يناير 2024 01:26 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.