العالم اليوم - أمطار غزيرة وسحب ركامية.. حالة عدم استقرار جوي في الإمارات

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أمطار غزيرة وسحب ركامية.. حالة عدم استقرار جوي في الإمارات من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 16 أبريل 2024 08:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.