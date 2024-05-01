العالم اليوم - 2.2 مليار دولار إيرادات "أبوظبي الأول" في الربع الأول

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 2.2 مليار دولار إيرادات "أبوظبي الأول" في الربع الأول من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 1 مايو 2024 09:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.