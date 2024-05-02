العالم اليوم - "النواب الأميركي" يصوت لتوسيع تعريف مصطلح معاداة السامية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "النواب الأميركي" يصوت لتوسيع تعريف مصطلح معاداة السامية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 2 مايو 2024 03:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.