العالم اليوم - بين أميركا وإسرائيل.. ما تفاصيل شحنة الأسلحة "المعلّقة"؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بين أميركا وإسرائيل.. ما تفاصيل شحنة الأسلحة "المعلّقة"؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 8 مايو 2024 08:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.