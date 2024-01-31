العالم اليوم - 12.5 مليار دولار أرباح 10 بنوك إماراتية في 2023 بنمو بلغ 63%

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 12.5 مليار دولار أرباح 10 بنوك إماراتية في 2023 بنمو بلغ 63% من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 31 يناير 2024 11:23 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.