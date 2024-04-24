العالم اليوم - بعد إدانتهم بـ"جرائم إرهابية".. إعدام 11 شخصا في العراق

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد إدانتهم بـ"جرائم إرهابية".. إعدام 11 شخصا في العراق من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 24 أبريل 2024 10:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.