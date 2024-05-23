العالم اليوم - مسؤول: مصر سددت 1.2 مليار دولار لشركات النفط الأجنبية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مسؤول: مصر سددت 1.2 مليار دولار لشركات النفط الأجنبية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 23 مايو 2024 09:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.