العالم اليوم - بالصور والفيديو.. إعصار مدمر يضرب الصين ويخلف قتلى وإصابات

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بالصور والفيديو.. إعصار مدمر يضرب الصين ويخلف قتلى وإصابات من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 28 أبريل 2024 01:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.