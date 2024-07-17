العالم اليوم - وزير المالية المصري: 857 مليار جنيه فائضا بموازنة 2023-2024

انتم الان تتابعون خبر وزير المالية المصري: 857 مليار جنيه فائضا بموازنة 2023-2024 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 17 يوليو 2024 03:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.