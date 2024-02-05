العالم اليوم - "منظمة التعاون" ترفع توقعاتها للنمو العالمي إلى 2.9% في 2024

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "منظمة التعاون" ترفع توقعاتها للنمو العالمي إلى 2.9% في 2024 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 5 فبراير 2024 01:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.