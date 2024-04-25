العالم اليوم - واشنطن تلقت فيديو الرهينة الإسرائيلي قبل بثه بيومين

انتم الان تتابعون خبر واشنطن تلقت فيديو الرهينة الإسرائيلي قبل بثه بيومين من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 25 أبريل 2024 07:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.