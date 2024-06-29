العالم اليوم - حماس: لا تقدم في محادثات وقف إطلاق النار في غزة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حماس: لا تقدم في محادثات وقف إطلاق النار في غزة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 29 يونيو 2024 08:26 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.