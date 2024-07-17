العالم اليوم - النفط يصعد 1% مع تراجع مخزونات الخام الأميركية وضعف الدولار

انتم الان تتابعون خبر النفط يصعد 1% مع تراجع مخزونات الخام الأميركية وضعف الدولار من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 17 يوليو 2024 08:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.